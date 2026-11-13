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NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Jaycee Horn, Packers, Panthers, Vikings
By Tony Camino,11 days ago
Packers HC Matt LaFleur expects DL Warren Brinson to play this year and revealed it’s been five weeks since he’s had groin surgery. (Matt Schneidman) When asked why the Packers didn’t acquire a linebacker ahead of the trade deadline, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic writes that LB Zaire Franklin (shin) is expected to return soon after missing the last three games, while LB Ty’Ron Hopper should be recovered from his chest injury. He also thinks LB Isaiah McDuffie has been “rock solid.”