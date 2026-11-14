undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sharks Break Program Scoring Record with 112 in Win Over Nanooks
11 days ago
HONOLULU, Hawai'i - Hawai'i Pacific put together the highest-scoring game in program history on Friday evening, closing on a 35-9 run to beat the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks 112-92 at the HPU Shark Tank. The Sharks' 112 points broke the previous program record of 105, set against Holy Names on Jan. 25, 2020, and the win improves Hawai'i Pacific to 2-2 on the season.