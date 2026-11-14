undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bluejays Roll Past Wheaton, 44-4
By Via Elmhurst University Athletics,,12 days ago
ELMHURST, Ill. - The Elmhurst University men's wrestling team defeated Wheaton College, 44-4, winning the first five matches and closing the dual with four straight victories. Alejandro Cordova and Donovin Fields opened the dual with forfeit wins at 125 and 133 pounds, respectively, giving the Bluejays a 12-0 lead. At 141 pounds, Madden Parker pinned Cael Palmer in 3:25. Ryan Hinger followed with a 16-1 technical fall over Jake Topartzer in 3:26 at 149 pounds, and Rhenzo Augusto defeated Soren Myra by technical fall, 21-5, in 1:54 at 157 pounds to extend Elmhurst's lead to 28-0. Wheaton earned its lone...