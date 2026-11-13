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Pinellas Board to Consider Delaying Tarpon Springs School Overhaul Until 2028
By Wei Chen,10 days ago
A one-year delay to the Tarpon Springs school overhaul is not yet approved. Superintendent Kevin Hendrick has recommended moving the changes from the 2027-28 school year to fall 2028; the Pinellas County School Board is scheduled to consider the recommendation on December 15, according to Yahoo News. Until then, the previously approved plan remains the district’s proposal.