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Patriots Fall on the Road to MAC Preseason Favorite SIUE
By Via George Mason University Athletics,,12 days ago
Edwardsville, Ill. — George Mason wrestling faced a tough road test at SIUE, falling 30-6. The Cougars were tabbed No. 1 in the MAC preseason team poll. The Patriots got off to a strong start at 125 pounds, as Malachi Stratton earned a hard-fought 4-3 decision over Drew Davis to give George Mason an early lead. SIUE responded with four consecutive victories to take control of the dual. The Patriots’ second victory came at 157 pounds, where DJ McGee edged PJ Murphy, 1-0, in a tightly contested matchup to make the team score 12-6. However, SIUE closed the dual by…