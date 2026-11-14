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Men’s Wrestling Takes on Wilkes in First Dual of Season
By Via Delaware Valley University Athletics,,12 days ago
WILKES, Pa. - Delaware Valley men's wrestling took on Wilkes University in their first dual of their 2026-27 season. Wilkes 50 - DelVal 0 125 – T. Longo (W) won by forfeit 133 – C. Kerwin (W) won by forfeit 141 – J. Tamai (W) fall Zahyr Evans (D) 1:25 149 – A. Romberger (W) dec. Luca Albanese (D) 12-7 157 – J. Sloan (W) tech. fall King Peden (D) 17-0 (3:13) 165 – H. Troutman (W) fall Neil Reichman (D) 2:15 174 – S. Diarra (W) major dec. Dom Stoughton (D) 16-6 184 – L. Miller (W) major dec....