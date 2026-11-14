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Texas Women’s Foundation puts women’s economic security in the spotlight at 41st annual luncheon
By Texas Metro News,13 days ago
DALLAS — The Texas Women’s Foundation ( TXWF) held its 41st annual luncheon Friday, Nov. 13, at the Hilton Anatole, focusing on how collective giving can expand economic opportunity for women and strengthen families across Texas. The foundation honored The Boone Family Foundation at the event, which is its principal fundraiser.