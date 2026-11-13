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Back to NVIDIA Credit Spreads, Adding MAIN to Dividend Portfolio & Weekly BMY Put | Week 84
9 days ago
As of November 13, 2026, our options-selling-powered dividend stock portfolio stood at $12,776, marking a rather painful weekly decline of 4.45%. The decline came during another turbulent week on Wall Street, with NVIDIA making headlines for all the wrong reasons and the US dollar strengthening against the euro. With EUR/USD trading around 1.10, the exchange rate is among the lowest I've observed during the past 84 weeks of tracking this portfolio.