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Black Business: Fried Hard Blvd by Louisiana Cajun Queen
By Texas Metro News,12 days ago
Fried Hard Blvd brings big Louisiana flavor to Dallas with its mouthwatering selection of crispy, well-seasoned fried fish, wings, and Cajun comfort food. Known for its thick, hot catfish and signature seasoning, the menu also features flavorful wings, étouffée, gumbo, red beans and rice, boudin balls, and delicious sides. Whether you’re craving Memphis-style hot wings, honey garlic jerk, or authentic Cajun cooking, Fried Hard Blvd delivers bold flavors and generous portions. With several locations throughout the Dallas area, it’s a great spot for satisfying those late-night comfort food cravings! Stop by (South Dallas): 3518 Spring Ave, Dallas; other locations: 9620 Lake June Rd (Dallas), 1111 N Town East Blvd (Mesquite), 471 Marketplace Blvd (Forney); Wednesday–Sunday, typically starting around 8:00 PM. 469-989-4338.
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