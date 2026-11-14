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Tampa's The Floridian Sandwich Shop Lists Assets as Owner Plans Full Retirement
By Elizabeth Johanson,13 days ago
The Floridian, the Cuban-sandwich spot at 4534 W. Kennedy Blvd. in Tampa, is putting its furniture, kitchen equipment and lease up for sale as longtime owner Harold Seltzer prepares to retire. The business itself isn't part of the deal — Seltzer says he's parting with the physical pieces of the operation, not the company behind it.
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