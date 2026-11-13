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St. Petersburg's Jannus Live Concert Venue Hits Market for $11.5 Million
By Wei Chen,8 days ago
The two-story building that houses Jannus Live, the downtown St. Petersburg concert venue known for its open-air courtyard shows, has been listed for sale for $11.5 million. The 10,500-square-foot property sits at 200 1st Avenue N., and the listing includes a proposal that could shrink the venue's signature courtyard concerts into a much smaller rooftop space.