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Tampa Catholic Scheduled Bellini Center Unveiling for Thursday
By Marc Wright,10 days ago
Tampa Catholic High School scheduled the official opening and unveiling of the Bellini Center for the Arts for Thursday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon. The Diocese of Saint Petersburg says the center was supported by an $18 million gift from Arnie Bellini, a 1976 graduate, and his wife, Lauren. The notice is just as specific about the work inside: visual, digital and performing arts, plus technical theatre, audio-visual work, costuming, set design and prop building.
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