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Can You Photograph the Northern Lights with Micro Four Thirds Cameras? OM-1 Mark II Field Test
13 days ago
Photographing the northern lights is challenging for any camera. Low light, changing aurora brightness, moving curtains of color, and dark foregrounds all place demands on the camera’s sensor and lens. But can a Micro Four Thirds camera, with its smaller sensor, produce high-quality aurora photographs?. During a photography trip...