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Basic Support For The Apple M5 Expected To Land For Linux 7.5
2 days ago
Very basic support for the Apple M5 SoC base model is expected to be merged for the Linux 7.5 kernel now that it's been queued into the "apple-soc/dt-7.5" Git branch. Following initial Apple M4 support in Linux 7.4 or the Apple M3 support in Linux 7.2, Linux 7.5 is now expected to present the initial Device Tree support for the Apple M5 base model and the Apple Macs using it. But like that M3/M4 support currently in the mainline kernel, it will be very limited.