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Oklahoma City businesses to give away 1,000 free turkeys
By Mike Glover,2 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY - A group of Oklahoma City businesses and organizations is teaming up to give away 1,000 free Thanksgiving turkeys Sunday, ahead of Thanksgiving. The event is organized by Primetime Transportation and other community partners to help Oklahoma families put food on the table for Thanksgiving. Turkeys will be available on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run out.