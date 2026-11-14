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Sonja Ruth Black Hoyle
12 days ago
CHERRYVILLE, N.C.—Mrs. Sonja Ruth Black Hoyle, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at Robin Johnson Hospice House in Dallas. Sonja was born on May 24, 1938 in Gaston County a daughter of the late Clarence David Black and Dorothy Faye Grigg Black. She worked for many years in textile plants in Cherryville and also the Clothes Horse in Shelby where she was a custom designer. Sonja also had a dress shop on Main Street in Cherryville. She was a lifetime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Cherryville where she served in many capacities over the years. Along with being a master clothing designer, Sonja loved flowers and was the happiest while being outdoors working in her flower gardens and doing various other projects.