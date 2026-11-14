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Tax the rich — sometimes. California voters sent mixed signals with ballot measures
By CalMatters,2 days ago
California voters faced big questions about money in this election, and the results sent mixed signals about how the electorate feels about taxation. They want to tax the rich — but only sometimes. They want the money counters at the Franchise Tax Board to stay far away from personal assets, but are leaving the door open for future taxes or taxes on other people.