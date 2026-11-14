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Roland Benjamin "Ben" Ross
12 days ago
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Roland "Ben" Ross, who left this world on November 11, 2026, at the age of 51. Born to Fred and Ola Vevette Goings Ross on June 16, 1975, in Lincoln County, Ben was a beloved companion, family member, and friend to many. Ben grew up in a close-knit family, with his parents and siblings shaping the compassionate and hardworking man he became. He was predeceased by his parents, Fred and Ola, whom he cherished deeply.