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Fullerton Firefighters Rescue Three People Trapped Beneath A Bridge
By Contributing Editor,13 days ago
Firefighters Saturday morning rescued three people trapped beneath a bridge in Fullerton, authorities said. All three were taken to a hospital for evaluation, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. At 2:30 a.m. OCFA firefighters assisted the Fullerton Fire Department rescuing the three people trapped beneath a bridge near West Valencia...
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