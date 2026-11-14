undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Judge Rules Plaintiffs in Misrepresentation Suit Can Enter Early Retirement Program
By Contributing Editor,13 days ago
A judge signed an order allowing the qualified members of a proposed class of plaintiffs in a misrepresentation suit to take part in a new early retirement program. In their Los Angeles Superior Court complaint in which they are seeking class certification, Maria De La Cruz, formerly of Altadena, and South Pasadena resident George Fong allege that the company coerced them and other colleagues to relocate from Southern California to Lake Nona, a planned community in Orlando, promising them affordable housing, good schools and a new office with many benefits.