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Regional Bragging Rights On Line Against Providence
By Dan Rubin, BCEagles.com contributor,12 days ago
The distance between Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island, spans approximately 50 miles of New England landscape. Within each city, Boston College and Providence College stand as two of the region's most recognizable Catholic institutions, with passionate alumni bases and proud athletic traditions that connect their respective programs to their communities.