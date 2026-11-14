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German skier Emma Aicher wins her first World Cup slalom race
By The Associated Press,13 days ago
LEVI, Finland (AP) — German skier Emma Aicher won her first World Cup slalom on Saturday to take full advantage of Mikaela Shiffrin’s absence. One day after her birthday, the 23-year-old Aicher was fastest on the first run in Levi, Finland, and successfully protected her advantage on the second run in the first women’s slalom of the season.