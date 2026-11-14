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Krill Oil in Pet Food and Supplements Raises Concerns Over Antarctic Wildlife Conservation
By Vet Candy,11 days ago
Growing demand for Antarctic krill is fueling debate over the sustainability of ingredients used in pet nutrition, aquaculture, and health supplements as scientists warn that concentrated fishing could threaten whales, penguins, and seals. November 12, 2026 | Vet Candy News | Conservation News. An ingredient found in some pet foods,...