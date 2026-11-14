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What to Make With Kimchi: 6 Creative Culinary Ideas
12 days ago
Kimchi, a staple in Korean cuisine, is a versatile ingredient that can enhance a variety of dishes beyond its traditional counterpart. This fermented vegetable dish, most commonly made with napa cabbage and Korean radishes, brings a tangy, spicy, and umami-packed punch to any meal. If you've got kimchi in your kitchen, here are some creative ways to incorporate it into your culinary adventures.