undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Home Heating Oil Prices Dip Below $6 a Gallon in Maine
2 days ago
PORTLAND, Maine — Mainers are seeing some minor relief at the tank as residential heating oil prices dipped back below the $6 mark over the past week. According to weekly survey data released Friday by the Maine Department of Energy Resources (DOER), the average statewide price for heating oil fell to $5.84 per gallon as of Nov. 9, down 17 cents from $6.01 the previous week.
3