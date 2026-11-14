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St. John’s men’s basketball vs. Syracuse game preview: Scouting, keys, and prediction
By Thomas Cavanagh,12 days ago
The Red Storm renew their old Big East rivalry with the Orange at MSG on Sunday night (7 p.m., Peacock). Any time St. John’s and Syracuse meet in a post-old Big East world, it’s a special occasion. The Red Storm and the Orange are set to face off for the first time in four years and inside Madison Square Garden for the first time in 11 years this weekend.