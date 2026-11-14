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Boston College Four Down Preview: BC Eagles (4-5) vs. No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-1)
By Kevin Stone,13 days ago
Image courtesy of ESPN Kickoff: Boston College is a 29.5-point underdog when they visit No. 5 Notre Dame for the latest installment of The Holy War on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles are currently 4-5, needing two wins in their final three games to guarantee a bowl bid. The Fighting Irish are coming off a win over No. 1 Miami last Saturday night in South Bend. 1st Down: With all of...