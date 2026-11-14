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Mariners trade winds: what if Dylan Crews the ship?
By John Trupin,13 days ago
While Seiya Suzuki’s market with the Seattle Mariners seems genuine, the M’s are more known for the road of reclamation than diamond-shaped pegs in diamond-shaped holes. OF Dylan Crews has been discussed as a “popular name in trade talks” according to multiple reports, including Washington Nationals beat writer Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic. The right-handed hitting 24 year old has above-average range, checking boxes with every consecutive descriptor in this sentence for Seattle’s goals this winter. Seattle and Washington have well-aligned surpluses and needs, giving these rumors enough heft to consider in greater detail.