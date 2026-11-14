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US air travel should normalize by Sunday after ground stop triggers mass cancellations, FAA says
By KK Kimberlee Kruesi Associated Press,2 days ago
Airlines canceled thousands of flights across the U.S. on Saturday as they worked to recover from a nationwide ground stop a day earlier that left passengers scrambling for seats and disrupted travel around the world. The U.S. air travel schedule should be back to normal by the end of Sunday,...