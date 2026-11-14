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Mauricio Pochettino Loves Man Utd Star Who Will Be His 'Next Eriksen'
By George Overhill,13 days ago
Kobbie Mainoo looks to be perfectly positioned to benefit from Mauricio Pochettino's arrival at Manchester United more than potentially anyone else at the club. Michael Carrick's sacking on the way into the international break continued the chaotic cycle of mid-season hiring and firing at Old Trafford which has persisted since Erik ten Hag's departure, and in a broader sense all the way back to Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement.