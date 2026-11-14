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People Should Be Very Afraid Of What Austin Booker Did Vs. Tampa Bay
By Erik Lambert,13 days ago
The Chicago Bears defense played arguably its best game of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday. That may sound puzzling since they allowed 24 points. It’s not like they pitched a shutout. However, context is always key. They allowed just 24 points despite the offense turning it over 5 times on the night. Tampa Bay had 14 offensive drives on the night. That works out to a mere 1.71 points per drive. Based on current NFL standings, that is the 6th-best rate in the league for any defense. Hidden beneath all of that was what Austin Booker did.
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