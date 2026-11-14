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Robocall defenses lag as big carriers miss deadline; scam victims average $4,000 lost
By Herb Weisbaum, The ConsumerMan,13 days ago
What percentage of phone companies have fully implemented STIR/SHAKEN technology?. Why have major phone companies failed to install required robocall-fighting technology?. In 2021, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) launched a new effort to combat illegal robocalls. It required phone companies to implement caller authentication technology to verify that calls really...