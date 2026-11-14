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Local libraries bring art and reading to Syracuse airport
By Isabel Dougherty,2 days ago
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Local libraries are making their mark at Syracuse Hancock International Airport, bringing colorful artwork and free books for young travelers. Through the Airport Art project, children at three local libraries are creating paintings on canvases that will be displayed on the airport's walls for an entire year, giving young artists a chance to show off their creativity to travelers passing through.
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