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Game thread: Iowa State football versus Cincinnati
By Jared Larson,13 days ago
Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, serves as the backdrop for a high-stakes Big 12 showdown on Saturday, Nov. (11 a.m. CST on TNT), as the Iowa State Cyclones (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) host the Cincinnati Bearcats (5-4, 2-4 Big 12) for the fourth consecutive season. Both teams enter Saturday looking for a crucial late-season surge: head coach Scott Satterfield’s Bearcats are just one win away from clinching bowl eligibility for the second straight year, while first-year head coach Jimmy Rogers’ Cyclones aim to protect their 4-1 home turf and overcome an extensive roster injury bug.