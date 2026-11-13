undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
MS in AI in Business Starts Up at UMW Through Interdisciplinary and Industry-Spanning Courses
By marketing,8 days ago
The new Master of Science in AI in Business is in its startup year at the University of Mary Washington, and the first-of-its-kind graduate program in Virginia is already attracting entrepreneurs and business owners, project managers and business analysts, account executive and directors, as well as engineers and vice presidents. The varied titles and career fields are part of the appeal, as the program spans leadership roles across industries, offering working professionals ways to apply technology to business problems, rather than developing the technology itself.