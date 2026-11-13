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Save 20% on Sony’s Compact 24.2MP Alpha a6400 Mirrorless Camera With This Early Black Friday Deal
By Darryl Lara,8 days ago
Imaging Resource is reader-supported. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. How this works. Looking for a compact mirrorless camera with reliable autofocus and capable 4K video? Sony’s Alpha a6400 remains a popular option for photographers, vloggers, and content creators who want a lightweight camera without sacrificing too much performance. Amazon currently has it listed for $799 as part of its early Black Friday deals, saving you $200 off its implied regular price of $999.