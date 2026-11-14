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I ditched my laptop for a mini PC and tablet, and it's the best tech decision I've made in years
By Jasmine Mannan,13 days ago
Modern performance laptops force compromises between thermal throttling, loud fan profiles under sustained loads, and fixed screen/keyboard ergonomics. I decided to transition away from a traditional laptop to a split workflow: a stationary GEEKOM A5 mini PC paired with an iPad. This eliminates thermal, ergonomic, and portability compromises without sacrificing mobility.