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I compared Google Maps and Waze on the same trip, and the differences went far beyond navigation
By Anurag Singh,13 days ago
Google Maps and Waze are two of the most popular navigation apps, and since they're both owned by Google, you'd expect them to work pretty similarly. However, Waze has always had a reputation for being better at avoiding traffic and warning drivers about what's happening on the road. I wanted to see how much of a difference that actually makes, so I started using both apps on the same journeys and comparing their suggested routes, arrival times, and navigation instructions.