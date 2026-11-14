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Tailscale exit nodes bring my home ad-blocking with me everywhere I go
By João Carrasqueira,13 days ago
No one likes dealing with ads on the internet, and while most people are familiar with ad-blocking extensions, blocking ads on your entire network is also increasingly popular, and easier to do than you might think. The problem with that is that once you step away from your home, the ads come right back into play on mobile data. But what if they didn't?