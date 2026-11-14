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I was ready to ditch Gemini for Claude, and then I found the one feature I'd actually miss
By Abhinav Raj,2 days ago
When you're choosing an AI service to pay subscription fees once a month, you've only got three serious options right now. You could go for Claude for its industry-leading reasoning and coding capabilities, Gemini for its deep integration with Google's ecosystem, or ChatGPT for its balanced, general purpose language models which are deemed the most versatile. Since ChatGPT didn't really have a key differentiator that helped my workflow in any way, it was out of the question for me.