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ISP Ramping Up Patrols for Holiday Season
By Leroy Kleimola,13 days ago
Illinois State Police are stepping up patrols and enforcement as holiday travel approaches. The agency says a recent construction zone safety detail on Interstate 57 near Mt. Vernon led to more than 650 citations and warnings. Troopers also completed over 80 motor carrier safety inspections, with 17 commercial vehicles placed out of service. ISP says the effort is part of a broader push to reduce crashes, protect road crews, and keep traffic moving safely through busy travel corridors. Drivers are being reminded to slow down, buckle up, avoid distractions, and use extra caution in work zones.
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