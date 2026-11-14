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Arena of Fire: The Rock Orchestra Burns Bright in Albany
By Zak Radick,13 days ago
It was a busy Thursday night for live music in the Capital Region. Across the street at the Palace Theatre, Phish frontman Trey Anastasio was doing his thing. Uptown at Lark Hall, buzz band Upstate was making its Albany debut. And over at MVP Arena, an entirely different kind of musical experience was unfolding, one involving electric violins, blazing pyrotechnics, hundreds of skulls and enough gothic imagery to make a heavy metal cemetery feel under-decorated. For anyone looking for the biggest, most elaborate and unapologetically theatrical production in Albany, The Rock Orchestra was really the only game in town.