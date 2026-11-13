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I-16/I-75 Interchange Project Update for November 13-21
By I-75 Exit Guide,11 days ago
The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) reports that contractors will continue construction activities related to the I-16/I-75 Interchange Improvement Project next week in Macon-Bibb. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, the scheduled activities beginning Friday, November 13, 2026, through Saturday, November 21, 2026, are listed below. Lane Closure:. Thru November 14...
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