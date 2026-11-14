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The Comeback: A multimedia experience
12 days ago
“The Comeback” follows Vivienne Cerne as she takes a career-ending fall while bouldering at G1 Climbing and Fitness in Broomfield, Colorado. Instead of letting this usually career-ending knee injury take her out of climbing forever, Cerne describes the nearly two-year recovery journey and how much physical therapy she needed throughout this whole process of recovery. A big factor in this is when Cerne says, “I’d climb on the wall, I’d boulder a little bit, come down, and limp around the gym.”