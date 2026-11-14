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Community Monitoring Committee related to Project Jupiter scheduled to hold meeting in Sunland Park
13 days ago
The Community Monitoring Committee’s second business meeting will take place Saturday, November 21, at 1 p.m. in the Sunland Park Sports Complex, 4700 McNutt Road, Sunland Park. At this meeting, the Committee will complete its consideration of bylaws, firm up plans for its first information meeting on water usage, and discuss topics and experts for its second information meeting. The Committee will also contemplate options for reimbursement of Committee fuel expenses.
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