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Aggies XC: Thomas Croshaw Takes 15th at NCAA Mountain Regionals, Eyes Spot at 2026 NCAA National Championships
13 days ago
Finishing 15th overall, Croshaw is set to advance to the 2026 NCAA Cross Country Championships in Terre Haute, Indiana. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Following a solid showing at the 2026 Conference USA Cross Country Championships in October, NM State returned to action for the NCAA Mountain Regionals, hosted by the University of New Mexico at the UNM North Golf Course. Senior Thomas Croshaw made program history, becoming the first Aggie student-athlete to qualify for the NCAA Cross Country National Championships following a 15th-place finish.
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