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Acadiana dominates West Jefferson 52-7 to advance in Division I Select playoffs
13 days ago
SCOTT, La. — Acadiana started fresh with the postseason, blowing past West Jefferson 52-7 in the bi-district round of the 2026 LHSAA Division I-Select playoffs. Acadiana, which finished the regular season 6-4 and earned the No. 11 seed, is making its 22nd consecutive playoff appearance. West Jefferson, which finished 3-6 and earned the No. 22 seed, was making its first postseason appearance in five years.
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