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Homeless youth will be the next focus of collaborative regional housing efforts in Shasta
By Mary Beech,13 days ago
“If you remember back in the summer of 2024 … there was like seven or eight of us who said, ‘What if we chose a specific goal?’”. Supervisor Matt Plummer shared those words Tuesday, in front of a monthly meeting of the Shasta County Advisory Board of the NorCal Continuum of Care, a planning body that serves the homeless and spans seven counties. He was talking about the board’s decision last year to adopt a strategic plan known in nonprofit circles as “functional zero,” and the efforts that have been made under that plan since.
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