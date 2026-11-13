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Grading the Mavericks: Cooper Flagg is awesome, and he is only going to get better
By David Trink,9 days ago
He still has bad nights, but the good ones give us hope for something really special. The Mavericks went 3-1 over the last week and sit at 7-5 overall. They won three in a row at home against Utah (112-100), Brooklyn (130-93), and Indiana (125-122). Minnesota pummeled them to start off their road trip, 133-94. Cooper Flagg led the team in scoring with 25.3 points per game.