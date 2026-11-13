undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
What Is Cava Wine? Everything to Know About Spanish Sparkling Wine
7 days ago
The Bottom Line for those mistakenly wanting the TLDR. Cava is Spanish sparkling wine made by the traditional method, with a second fermentation in the bottle and at least nine months of aging. It can be made in ten Spanish provinces, but about 95 percent comes from Catalunya, mostly the Penedès. The classic grapes are macabeo, xarel·lo and parellada. Brut Nature is the driest style. Reserva means at least 18 months of aging and Gran Reserva at least 30. A very good Gran Reserva costs 20 to 30 euros in Spain.